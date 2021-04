Carly Pearce Wins Big At 2021 ACM Awards

After an emotional few years, with the loss of her producer busbee and divorce from fellow country music singer Michael Ray, Carly Pearce wins big at the 2021 ACM Awards, taking home Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for her smash hit "I Hope You're Happy Now".

Speaking backstage, Pearce shares what it means to win her first-ever ACM trophies and speaks on her deeply personal ballad.