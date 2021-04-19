Vegas-area dispensary celebrating 4/20 with specials

If you want to start celebrating 420 early The Source has your covered.
The local dispensary is celebrating the cannabis industry holiday with special offers for customers starting today.
If you want to start celebrating 420 early The Source has your covered.
The local dispensary is celebrating the cannabis industry holiday with special offers for customers starting today.
SAHARA AT FORT APACHE.IF YOU WANT TO STARTCELEBRATING 4-20 EARLY---THE SOURCE HAS YOURCOVERED--THE LOCAL DISPENSARY ISCELEBRATING THE CANNABISINDUSTRY HOLIDAY WITH SPECIALOFFERS FOR CUSTOMERS STARTINGTODAY.IF YOU PLACE AN ONLINEORDER OF 75-DOLLARS OR MORE, YOUWILL RECEIVE A COMPLIMENTARYSLIP ELIXIR BEVERAGE AVAILABLEIN SEVERAL FLAVORS.AND TOMORROW , THEDISPENSARY WILL OFFERBUY-TWO-GET-ONE FOR ALL OF