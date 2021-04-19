Is Your Hair's Part Line Getting Wider? Here's What May Be Happening—and What to Do About

A wider part is the result of hair loss.Consider it the first symptomof a larger problem.The hair loss leading to a wider partcan occur because of several reasons.It's important to see adoctor or trichologist toestablish a treatment plan.Because it’s so hard to recoup the frontal hairloss that leads to a wider part, you shouldtake action as soon as you notice it.The road to regrowth requires patience — inthe meantime, consider using products tohide the appearance of a widening part.Massage your scalp for a minimumof four minutes every day in orderto increase blood circulation.Wash your hair less often to avoiddryness and scalp irritation.Lastly, loosen or lower your ponytail