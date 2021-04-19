A wider part is the result of hair loss.Consider it the first symptomof a larger problem.The hair loss leading to a wider partcan occur because of several reasons.It's important to see adoctor or trichologist toestablish a treatment plan.Because it’s so hard to recoup the frontal hairloss that leads to a wider part, you shouldtake action as soon as you notice it.The road to regrowth requires patience — inthe meantime, consider using products tohide the appearance of a widening part.Massage your scalp for a minimumof four minutes every day in orderto increase blood circulation.Wash your hair less often to avoiddryness and scalp irritation.Lastly, loosen or lower your ponytail
Is Your Hair's Part Line Getting Wider? Here's What May Be Happening—and What to Do About
