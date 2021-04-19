Greta Thunberg: Vaccine nationalism is “completely unethical”

Greta Thunberg has criticised rich nations, like the UK and US, for vaccinating young and healthy people in their own countries, at expense of vulnerable in poor nations.

Speaking at a World Health Organisation press conference.

The 18 year-old used the platform to call on the UK and US to reconsider mass vaccination programmes of all citizens, and distribute vaccines to the vulnerable in other less wealthy countries.

Ms Thunberg also said she believes Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has failed to safeguard humanity in his actions during the pandemic and the fight against climate change.

It comes as MsThunberg announced she will donate €100,000 to WHO to be invested into the COVAX programme, to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, as part of the global effort to ensure access of vaccines to the most at-risk in all countries, including health workers, older people and those with underlying conditions.