NASA’s Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, Successfully Completes First Flight

NASA’s Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, Successfully Completes First Flight.

Ingenuity's first flight on Mars took place at 3:34 a.m.

ET on Monday.

It flew autonomously for about 40 seconds total without help from teams on Earth.

We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet.

, MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL, via CNN.

We've been talking about our Wright Brothers moment on another planet for so long.

And now, here it is, MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL, via CNN.

The first image to confirm the helicopter's successful flight featured its shadow on the Martian surface.

The Perseverance rover sent back images of the planet as well, showing Ingenuity taking flight.

NASA said more pictures and video are to come.

We don't know exactly where Ingenuity will lead us, but today's results indicate the sky -- at least on Mars -- may not be the limit, Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, via statement