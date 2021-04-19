THE VOLKSWAGEN ID4 IS FOR REAL—A FIRST DRIVE IMPRESSION.

Bumper2Bumpertv thinks they may be going down the right road with this platform.

The VW brand is putting a lot of effort and the company’s prestige into the battery electric ID4.

THIS IS AS FAR AWAY FROM A DIESEL AS YOU CAN GET WITH CURRENT TECHNOLOGY AND THE VOLKSWAGEN BRAND IS PLUGGING INTO ELECTRIFICATION.

THE ID4 IS AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS THE GOLF WITH THE SAME GENERAL SILOHUETTE.

AND THAT IS WHERE THE RESEMBLENCE STOPS.

THIS IS NOT A HYBRID OR A PLUG IN HYBRID.

VW IN THIS CASE IS GOING ALL IN WITH ELECTRIC DRIVE TRAINS.

THAT IS A SHIFT WHICH INCLUDES MOST OF THEIR GLOBAL BRANDS.

With the ID4 we use what we call the MEB platform.

In the group we also have the PPE platform that is what the Porsche Taycan is on.

But in the end, we are a group of brands with the VW group really pushing electrification forward.

So, we are doing everything we can in terms of research, battery technology in getting the cars out on the road with charging as well to make sure that the transition to EV’s is very easy for the end user.

THE ID4 IS CONSIDERED A SMALL SUV AND THE BRAND ALREADY HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A LARGER UNIT IN THE CHINESE MARKET.

WHAT WE LEARNED WITH A DAY AND HALF BEHIND THE WHEEL IS THAT THE ID4 HAS PLENTY OF TORQUE AND RESPONDS ALMOST INSTANTLY TO ACCELERATION.

FOR THE RECORD THIS IS A REAR WHEEL-DRIVE UNIT.

UNLIKE OTHER ELECTRIC VEHICLES IT DOES NOT HAVE A FRONT STORAGE SPACE.

INSTEAD, THERE IS MORE INTERIOR SPACE FOR PASSENGERS IN BOTH THE FRONT AND REAR SEATS.

POWER COMNES FROM AN 87 KILLOWAT HOUR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WHICH WEIGHS A HEFTY 1087 POUNDS.

IT DELIVERS 201 HORSEPOWER AND 229 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THE BREAKTHROUGH IN THIS BATTERY IS A FAIRLY QUICK REPLENISH TIME ON A DC FAST CHARGER AND A RANGE OF 250 MILES WHEN THE BATTERY IS TOPPED OFF.

FINDING THOSE CHARGING SPOTS IS GETTING EASIER.

In terms of DC fast charging locations.

Those locations where you are going to charge really rapidly like you would at a gas station.

The locations that are going in now are in between cities.

In between routes.

Because for most electric vehicle buyers they have charging at home.

So, they are leaving their house with a full charge and then charging in between locations.

So really the infrastructure is there today to do exactly what we are doing to drive across the USA.

THE TRANSMISSION IS A SINGLE GEAR AFFAIR IN FORWARD AND REVERSE MODES, WHICH MIGHT TAKE SOME GETTING USED TO.

WE NOTICED AN INTENTIONAL LACK OF DIALS AND BUTTONS FOR CLIMATE OR INFOTAINMENT CONTROLS.

INSTEAD, IT IS A SERIES OF TOUCH SCREENS AND SENSORS DOING THAT KIND OF WORK.

WE NOTED THAT LIKE OTHER BATTERY ELECTRIC PLATFORMS THERE IS NEXT TO NO OPERATING NOISE IN THE ID4 AND THE HANDLING IS CRISP IN TURNS.

WHAT SURPRISED US IS THIS UNIT IS EVEN TOW RATED UP TO 2200 POUNDS.

SO, IN THEORY IT CAN PULL YOUR OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE TO THE START OF THE TRAIL.

BASED ON THIS FIRST DRIVE WE ARE IMPRESSED ENOUGH TO WANT MORE SEAT TIME IN THE ID4 AND THE ANTICIPATED RANGE OF OTHER FULLY ELECTRIC AUTOMOBILES FROM VOLKSWAGEN.

I’M GREG MORRISON.