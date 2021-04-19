Government 'considering a wide range of sanctions' over European Super League plan

Oliver Dowden said the Government will "do whatever it takes to protect our national game” and prevent the so-called big six clubs joining a European Super League.Making a statement on the matter in the Commons, the Culture Secretary said he has spoken to the football authorities, adding: “My message for them was clear: they have our full backing.Dowden said the breakaway clubs’ actions had formally triggered the launch of a fan-led review, which had been promised within the Conservative Party’s election manifesto in 2019.