Noon weather update

7:10 TONIGHT.AND IF YOU’RE WONDERING ABOUTTHE WEATHER NEVILLE, I KNOWYOU’RE ALL OVER THAT.HEY ROB, IT’S GONNA KIND OF FEELLIKE A PLAYOFF GAME WITH THEFORECAST.WE’RE LOOKING.FOR THE EVENING, YOU KNOW THOSEGAMES IN OCTOBER STARTS GETTINGCHILLY.THAT’S WHAT IT WILL BE LIKE THISEVENING THAT FIRST PITCH AT 7:10LIKE ROB MENTIONED AGAINST THERAYS ABOUT 46 DEGREES BREEZY ANDSO WE’LL ACTUALLY HAVE WINDCHILLS DOWN NEAR 40, MAYBE UPPER30S BY THE NINTH INNING.THERE MAY BE A FEW LITTLEPATCHES OF DRIZZLE.OTHERWISE, MOSTLY CLOUDY ANDUPPER 30.SO IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE GAME,I HIGHLY RECOMMEND TAKE SOMEWARM BLUE LAYERS WITH YOUBECAUSE IT WILL BE CHILLY OUTTHERE LOOKING TOWARDS THESTADIUM COMPLEX IS RIGHT NOW THECAKE JUST OFF SCREEN THERE.WE’RE CURRENTLY AT 50 DEGREESWITH THAT INCREASE IN CLOUDSOVERHEAD.WE HAVE A NORTH WIND AT 13 MILESAN HOUR AND THAT SIGNIFIES THATTHE COLD FRONT HAS MOVED ONTHROUGH AND YOU CAN SEE THEDIFFERENCE HERE ON OURTEMPERATURE MAP 64 DEGREES INSEDALIA 48 DEGREES FOR YOU INLIBERTY 40 IN MARYVILLE 54DEGREES FOR OLATHE 64 ANDCLINTON.SO THE COLDER AIR IS WINNING OUTRIGHT NOW, AND EVENTUALLYTHAT’LL LEAD TO SOME SNOWOVERNIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAYMORNING HERE COMES TO CLOUDCOVER FROM THE NORTH.WE’RE JUST A LITTLE BIT OFMOISTURE.HERE MARYVILLE IN TRENTON NOTREALLY TOO MUCH OF THAT REACH INTHE GROUND.BUT AGAIN, I THINK LATE THISEVENING.THERE IS A CHANCE WE COULD SEE AFEW PATCHES OF DRIZZLE LOW 50STHIS AFTERNOON, SO WE WON’T SEEMUCH OF A RISE IN TEMPERATURE 50AT A 6 PM STAYING MAINLY DRYHERE THROUGH THE DAY 42 BY 8 OCLOCK THIS EVENING 38 BY 10 PMAND WE’LL CONTINUE WITH THATNORTH WIND AT 10 TO 15 MILES ANHOUR A LITTLE BIT OF DRIZZLETHIS EVENING, BUT THE MAIN EVENTTHE SNOW THAT COMES INOVERNIGHT.HERE’S FUTURESCAN.LET’S GO THROUGH THAT TIMELINE.HERE’S 6PM.SO IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE GAMEAGAIN, I THINK WE’RE DRY, BUTYOU SEE HOW PRIMARILY ACROSSNORTHERN MISSOURI NORTHERNKANSAS THAT IS WHERE WE MAY SEESOME RAIN.IT MAY MIX WITH SNOW A LITTLEBIT LATE THIS EVENING.THAT’S HEADING TOWARDS MIDNIGHTAND EARLY IN THE MORNING ON OURTUESDAY THAT SNOW MOVES IN FROMTHE NORTHWEST.HERE’S 5 AM SO THAT SNOW ITARRIVES IN THE METRO JUST INTIME FOR OUR TUESDAY MORNINGCOMMUTE.AND I THINK THAT’S WHEN IT’LL BETHE HEAVIEST BETWEEN ABOUT FIVEIN THE MORNING AND 9 AM.HERE’S A LOOK AT 8 O’CLOCK INTHE MORNING.STILL THAT SNOW AND NOTICE NOWIT’S PUSHING INTO THE EASTERNHALF OF THE METRO FROM SUMMITDOWN TOWARDS BUTLER CLINTON,WARRENSBURG AND MARSHALL LIGHTERSNOW FARTHER TOWARDS THE WESTFOR LEAVENWORTH AND LAWRENCE ANDOLATHE THAT MAY END AS A LITTLEBIT OF A RAIN SNOW MIX BY ABOUTNINE OR TEN O’CLOCK IN THEMORNING.AND THEN WE’LL DRY THINGS OUT BYLUNCH TIME INTO THE AFTERNOON.SO HOW MUCH SNOW WE’RE TALKINGABOUT HERE BECAUSE AGAIN SNOW INAPRIL NOT THAT COMMON WHAT WE’RELOOKING AT POTENTIAL OF ONE TOTWO INCHES AROUND REALLY MOST OFTHE METRO POSSIBLY TWO TO THREEFOR LEAVENWORTH SAINT JOSEPH,MARYSVILLE AND TRENTON, SO NOT ABIG SNOW BY ANY MEANS, BUT IT’SA ROLL.I THINK OUR ROADS WILL MAINLYSTAY WET.THERE MAY BE A FEW SLUSHY SPOTS,ESPECIALLY THE BRIDGE ISN’TOVERPASSES IF YOUR VEHICLESOUTSIDE THAT SNOW MAY ACCUMULATEON YOUR VEHIC ALL BUT I THINKIT’S MAINLY ON THE GRASS ON THETREES 44 DEGREES YOU HIDETOMORROW WEATHER IMPACT BECAUSETHE SNOW ANOTHER WEATHER IMPACTWEDNESDAY BECAUSE THE HARDFREEZE I LOVE 27 WE DO START TOWARM UP AFTER THAT CHANCE OFRAIN