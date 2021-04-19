Chris Evans Hilariously Responds to Lizzo’s Drunk DM

Chris Evans Hilariously Responds to Lizzo’s Drunk DM.

Over the weekend, Lizzo took to TikTok to reveal her drunken decision to message Chris Evans on Instagram.

.

She shared a screenshot of her message in a video with the caption “don’t drink and DM, kids.”.

At the time, neither Evans nor Lizzo were following each other on the platform.

.

In an exciting twist just a day later, Lizzo shared an update on her DM to Evans.

.

The ‘Captain America’ star followed her on Instagram and sent her a message back.

.

No shame in a drunk DM … god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol, Chris Evans, via BuzzFeed News.

Evans is seemingly poking fun at himself and referencing when he accidentally posted an inappropriate photo to Instagram in September 2020.

.

In the follow-up video, Lizzo can be seen screaming in response to the development.

.

The “Truth Hurts” singer now also follows Evans on Instagram.