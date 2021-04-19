Skip to main content
Monday, April 19, 2021

Walgreens expanding COVID testing sites in Las Vegas

Walgreens is increasing May 1, 56 stores in the Las Vegas area will offer drive-thru COVID testing.

Many of Walgreens testing locations also offer rapid diagnostic tests where results are received the same day.

