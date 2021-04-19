Czech police guard Russian embassy in Prague as diplomats are expelled from the country

There was a visible police presence in front of the Russian embassy in Prague as 18 Russian diplomats are expelled from the Czech Republic on April 19.

This comes after an investigation found that there was Russian intelligence involvement in an explosion that occurred at the Vrbetice ammunition depot in 2014, which killed 2 people.

Russia has also expelled 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow The people who carried out the explosion are suspected of being the same 2 GRU agents who carried out the Sergei Skripal poison attack on 4 March 2018 in the city of Salisbury, England.

A small anti-Russian protest took place at the front gates of the embassy, however, it passed off peacefully.