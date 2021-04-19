Daily Dividend Report: NRG,VLO,CAG,SJM,KNX

The dividend is payable on May 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 3, 2021.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 8, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

Conagra Brands today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.275 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.

Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company.

The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings announced today that its board of directors has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, which is a $0.02 increase from the Company's existing quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock.

The Company's dividend is payable to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021 and is expected to be paid on June 28, 2021.