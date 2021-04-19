McDonald’s Partners With BTS for Latest Celebrity Meal

McDonald’s Partners With BTS for Latest Celebrity Meal.

BTS’s “signature order” at McDonald’s will soon be available at locations across the globe.

.

The fast-food chain has partnered with the massively popular Korean pop band for their latest celebrity meal promotion.

The "superstar band's signature order” consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke.

.

The meal will also feature the U.S. debut of sweet chili and cajun flavor dipping sauces, inspired by McDonald’s South Korea.

.

Customers in the United States, Canada and Brazil will be able to order the McNugget meal starting May 26.

.

The meal will then launch in nearly 50 countries, spanning six continents.

McDonald’s has found massive success in their celebrity meal promotion, having previously partnered with J Balvin and Travis Scott.

.

In the last three months of 2020, sales rose 5.5 percent in U.S. restaurants that were open at least a year.