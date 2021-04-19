McDonald’s Partners With BTS for Latest Celebrity Meal
McDonald’s Partners With BTS for Latest Celebrity Meal

BTS’s “signature order” at McDonald’s will soon be available at locations across the globe.

The fast-food chain has partnered with the massively popular Korean pop band for their latest celebrity meal promotion.

The "superstar band's signature order” consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke.

The meal will also feature the U.S. debut of sweet chili and cajun flavor dipping sauces, inspired by McDonald’s South Korea.

Customers in the United States, Canada and Brazil will be able to order the McNugget meal starting May 26.

The meal will then launch in nearly 50 countries, spanning six continents.

McDonald’s has found massive success in their celebrity meal promotion, having previously partnered with J Balvin and Travis Scott.

.

In the last three months of 2020, sales rose 5.5 percent in U.S. restaurants that were open at least a year.