WEB EXTRA : Video Of NASA Ingenuity helicopter's Flight Gives Project Manager 'Goosebumps'
NASA released this hi-res video of the Mars Helicopter's first flight on Monday.

Ingenuity Project Manager MiMi Aung says this video gives her "goosebumps." She adds: "I don't think I can ever stop watching it over and over again."