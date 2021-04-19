Scottie Pippen Announces Death of His Oldest Child, Antron

On Monday, former NBA star Scottie Pippen announced that his firstborn son, Antron, had died.

The 55-year-old broke the news on Instagram.

Pippen spoke fondly of Antron, reminiscing on their mutual “love for basketball.”.

The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game, Scottie Pippen, via Instagram.

Antron played for both South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International.

Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA.

He never let that get him down, though … , Scottie Pippen, via Instagram.

Pippen went on to express that he was “proud of the man [his son] became.”.

Pippen ended his post by asking his followers to keep all of Antron’s “family and friends” in their “thoughts and prayers.”.

A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon.

I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again, Scottie Pippen, via Instagram