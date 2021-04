Trial of Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd now in the hands of the jury

After several hours of closing statements from the prosecutors and defense, the jury is now deliberating the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

HOUR.

A new HOUR OF LOCALCOVERAGE ON WFTX ..

STARTS RIGHTNOW.HAPPENING RIGHT NOW...THE JURY IN THE MURDER TRIAL OFGEORGE FLOYD HAS BEENDELIBERATING FOR JUST UNDER ANHOUR NOW... THANKS FOR JOININGUS AT 6... I’M PATRICK NOLANAND I’M JANE MONREAL..NEARLY A YEAR AFTER GEORGEFLOYD’S DEATH, A VERDICT IN THETRIAL OF FORMER MINNEAPOLISPOLICE OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN ISEXPECTED SOON... FOLLOWINGTODAY’S CLOSING ARGUMENTS.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT LAURENBLANCHARD HAS THE LATEST FROMMINNEAPOLIS... WE WANT TO WARNYOU, SOME OF THIS VIDEO MAY BEHARD TO WATCH.0-940-46103-114130-135136-144THE TRIAL FOR FORMERMINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER DEREKCHAUVIN DRAWS TO A CLOSE.HE FACES UP TO 40 YEARS INPRISON IF CONVICTED ON THE MOSTSEVERE CHARGE.SCHLEICHER says: "You canbelieve your eyes.

This wasn’tpolicing.

This was murder."STATE PROSECUTORS ARGUE DEREKCHAUVIN’S ACTIONS ON MAY 25THLAST YEAR LED TO GEORGE FLOYD’SDEATH.HE’S CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREEMURDER, THIRD DEGREE MURDER ANDSECOND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.THEY SAY KNEELING ON FLOYD’SNECK FOR 9 MINUTES AND 29SECONDS CUT OFF OXYGEN, AND THATCHAUVIN DID NOT SHOW COMPASSIONAS FLOYD CALLED OUT FOR HELP.(NATS: "I can’t breathe.")PROSECUTORS TOLD THE JURYCHAUVIN BETRAYED HIS BADGE WITHAN EXCESSIVE USE OF FORCE.SCHLEICHER says: "And, there’snothing worse for good policethan a bad police who doesn’tfollow the rules."THE DEFENSE ARGUING CHAUVINACTED AS A REASONABLE OFFICERWOULD HAVE THAT DAY.THEY SAY IT WAS A MIXTURE OFHEART DISEASE AND DRUGS INFLOYD’S SYSTEM, AND ANAGGRAVATED CROWD, THAT LEAD TOTHE DEATH.ATTORNEY ERIC NELSON SAYING THESTATE FAILED TO PROVE BEYOND AREASONABLE DOUBT THAT CHAUVINWAS RESPONSIBLE.NELSON says: "There isabsolutely no evidence thatofficer Chauvin intentionally,purposely applied unlawfulforce....If they are missing anyone single element, any onesingle element, it is a notguilty verdict."AS THE TRIAL WINDS DOWN, THECITY OF MINNEAPOLIS, AND OTHERCITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY,PREPARING FOR ANY POTENTIALUNREST THE VERDICT MAY BRING.JOHNSON says: "With what we’veseen with this trial, we justare believing a guilty verdictshould come back."THE JURY WILL BE SEQUESTEREDUNTIL A VERDICT IS R