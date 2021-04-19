Apple to bring Parler back to its App Store

6 U.S. Capitol riot, according to a letter sent to two Republican lawmakers.

Apple is bringing Parler, the social media app favored by U.S conservatives, back to its App Store after the iPhone maker pulled it following the deadly Jan.

This is according to a letter Apple sent to two Republican lawmakers, obtained by Reuters.

The letter states that after substantial conversations with Parler, the app had proposed updates to its app and content moderation policy that would lead to it being reinstated -- though it's not clear yet what those changes would be.

Major tech platforms cut ties with Parler following the attack on the Capitol by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump that left five dead.

They accused the app, which is backed by prominent GOP donor Rebekah Mercer, of failing to police violent content on its service.

Parler went dark for about a month after Amazon.com suspended web-hosting services, saying the app had failed to effectively moderate violent content.

Apple and Alphabet’s Google followed suit, removing it from their app stores.

But Parler came back online in February using Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure SkySilk.

The company’s CEO John Matze was fired by the board, and Parler sued Amazon, accusing it of trying to destroy its business.

Apple's letter said the updated app would be available immediately upon Parler releasing it.