Reacting together helps reduce stress of trial verdict

Waiting for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial can cause anxiety, trauma and can be triggering for people of color, specifically the Black community.

It canbe exhausting.Emanuel Cleaver III"There's so much investedthat we feel like we're apart ofit.

The Floyd family wantsjustice but really it's justiceforall of us."Niwa Babayemi, doctoralcandidate in the counselingpsychology program at KU,says each person should beaware of how muchpsychologial stress they canmanage.

Taking a break is thefirst place he'd start."It can be really difficult toavoid, it's really importantthatwe take time to heal, take timeto process, which can meanpurposely avoiding looking atsomething or readingsomething.

We're still keepingabreast of what's happeningbut we are managing what wetake in just so we can takecare of ourselves."And next - try not to keep itallin - you don't have to gothrough this by yourself."I would say to find acommunity you can trust to beable to process further.

By thisI mean being able to talkabout things, express rawunfiltered emotion different.There's a different level ofexpression you can have withthose that are like minded,those within your community.""Zoom is a helpful thing,getting on call lines so yes itdoes help because we'reactually able to haveconversation with oneanother, encourage oneanother, pray with and for oneanother so it's definitelyneeded during times like this."Sarah Plake 41 Action News.BABAYEMI SUGGESTSTWO MORE TECHNIQUES.FIRST - REMEMBER APLACE OR A POINT IN TIMEWHERE YOU FELT TRULYHAPPY ..

AND TRANSPORT YOURSELF TO THAT MOMENT WHENEVER YOU FEEL OVERWHELMED. HE ALSO SUGGESTS INTENTIONAL BREATHING. LONG BREATHS IN AND OUT UNTIL YOU FEEL YOU ARE IN CONTROL AGAIN. HE ADDS - FINDING A THERAPIST OF COLOR OR SOMEONE WHO IS UNDERSTANDING