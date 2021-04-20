Watch: Fire engulfs a mini truck in Delhi

A mini truck caught fire near Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science during wee hours of April 20.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused off the fire.
No casualty was reported.
