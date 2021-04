CBS 2 Vault: Walter Mondale Vs. Gary Hart In The 1984 Democratic Presidential Primary

Walter Mondale, the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, died at the age of 93 on Monday.

In this CBS 2 News archive clip from March 12, 1984, Walter Jacobson has a breakdown from the CBS 2 newsroom of the heated primary race between Mondale, Gary Hart, and several other candidates.