Palm Beach County activists and leaders react to HB1 'anti-riot bill'

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis Monday signed HB1 the so-called "anti-riot" bill into law, which places tougher penalties on protesters who engage in violent rallies, and in south Florida, it’s getting a mixed reaction.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis Monday signed HB1 the so-called "anti-riot" bill into law, which places tougher penalties on protesters who engage in violent rallies, and in south Florida, it’s getting a mixed reaction.
Parents and students in Palm Beach County learned more Thursday about what the next school year will look like during a community..
Palm Beach County leaders on Friday provided an update on their latest response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.