Thousands of protesters marched down the streets of downtown Minneapolis on Monday, April 19 evening as the Derek Chauvin jury deliberated nearby.

The demonstration was organized by activist groups demanding change in policing and the criminal justice system after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Dan Whalen and @daumm.