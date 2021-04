Grand Island Town Board calls for students to return to in-person class

He’s leading this effort within the town board.

“All of our state officials, all of our town officials, all of our county officials know we're putting or children at greater danger,” said Board Member Michael Madigan.

DIVIDE WESTERN NEW YORK.GOOD EVENING.

THE C-D-C NOWSAYS IT IS SAFE TO SENDSTUDENTS BACK TO SCHOOL FIVEDAYS A WEEK.

BUT THAT DOES NOTMEAN ALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS AREON BOARD.

THE C-D-C SAYS INMOST CASES -- IT IS SAFE FORSTUDENTS TO BE IN SCHOOL FIVEDAYS A WEEK -- WITH JUST THREEFEET OF SOCIAL DISTANCING.TONIGHT JEFF RUSACK LOOKS ATHOW THE DEBATE OVER THE RETURNOF FULL-TIME IN- PERSONINSTRUCTION IS PLAYING OUT INONE COMMUNITY.THE GRAND ISLAND TOWN BOARDWANTS GRAND ISLAND STUDENTSBACK IN SCHOOL.

THIS EFFORT IS BEINGLEAD BY BOARD MEMBER MICHAELMADIGAN HE SAYS SCHOOLS,SPECIFICALLY THE GRAND ISLANDCENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEEDTO RETURN ALL STUDENTS TO FIVEDAY A WEEK, IN PERSON CLASSES.THE DISTRICT IS ALREADY FACINGA LAWSUIT OVER NOT RETURNINGALL STUDENTS TO CLASS.

THETOWN BOARD HAS NO POWER OVERTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SO, THEPURPOSE OF THE DISCUSSION ATMONDAY'S MEETING WAS FOR ONETHING.

AGITATE, AGITATE,AGITATE.

THE MORE WE CAN BRINGATTENTION TO THIS THE MORELIKELY WE'RE GOING TO FORCEPEOPLE TO DO THE RIGHT THING.THAT'S WHAT I'M ASKING.

DO THERIGHT THING.

THE GRAND ISLANDSUPERINTENDENT DID NOT ATTENDTHIS MEETING BUT HE DID SEND ALETTER OUTLINING THEDISTRICT'S POSITION.

THELETTER READS THAT ELEMENTARYSCHOOL STUDENTS WILL BERETURNING TO CLASSES NEXTWEEK.

AND THAT THE RATE OFINFECTION IN THE COUNTY IS TOOHIGH FOR THE DISTRICT TORETURN ALL SECONDARY STUDENTS.SUPERINDENT BRIAN GRAHAM WROTEHE WANTS SCHOOLS TO BE FULLYOPENED AND CAN CONSIDER THATWHEN "NUMBERS DECLINE TO ALEVEL OF LESS THAN 100 PEREVERY 100,000 RESIDENTS INERIE COUNTY OVER A 7 DAYAVERAGE." MADIGAN DOESN'T WANTGRAHAM TO FOLLOW THOSE STATEGUIDELINES.

THE HECK WITH WHATNYS SAYS, IT'S GOING TO BEPROVEN THAT'S THE RIGHT CHOICETO MAKE.

DESPITE CALLS FROMTHE TOWN BOARD, THE DISTRICTWILL CONTINUE WITH THEIRRE-OPENING PLAN.

JEFF RUSACK 7EWN.YOUR COMMUNITY DETERMINES YOURPOSITIVITY RATE, I DON'T