Fairfield Teen Dies After Being Shot

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Hughes was shot on Easter Sunday.
The suspect is his teammate, who investigators believe fired the gun accidentally.
Hughes was a standout athlete at Vanden High School and had scholarship offers to play in college.
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Hughes was shot on Easter Sunday.
The suspect is his teammate, who investigators believe fired the gun accidentally.
Hughes was a standout athlete at Vanden High School and had scholarship offers to play in college.
A Fairfield football player who was shot Easter Sunday is now giving the gift of life. Daniel Hughes fought for two weeks, just..