The design of the new Audi A6 e-tron concept

Based on its dimensions, the Audi A6 e-tron concept is clearly a representative of the luxury class – 4.96 meters in length, 1.96 meters in width, and 1.44 meters in height, the same as the current members of the Audi A6/A7 series.

With its dynamic proportions and elegant lines, including the fastback design typical of the brand, it’s obvious at first glance that this vehicle was conceived in a wind tunnel.