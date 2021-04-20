COVID: Vaccine shortage at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo Centre

The COVID-19 vaccine went out of stock at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 20.

The boards reading 'vaccine out of stock' were put up outside the vaccination centre.

Dean of BKC Jumbo Vaccination Centre, Rajesh Dere said, "We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it.

We're awaiting more doses.

Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose that is being administered.

We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening.

If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow.

We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses." Mumbai Police made announcement for the general public, outside BKC jumbo vaccination centre to not gather at the gates of the centre.