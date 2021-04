Labour urge competition probe over European Super League pro

Labour MP Alison McGovern says she has already written to the Competition and Markets Authority to look at the issue of the European Super League in football "to question whether it seriously disadvantages clubs in the UK" and "for them to give us their advice as to what kind of investigation they can commission".

