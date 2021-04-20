Gov. Pritzker Activates National Guard To Assist Chicago Police Ahead Of Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

Gov.
JB Pritzker has activated 125 personnel from the Illinois National Guard to support the Chicago Police Department, with a verdict soon expected in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
The city is preparing for the public's response to the verdict and businesses are getting ready too. Many downtown stores are..
