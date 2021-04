Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdow

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other restrictions.

The actress also highlighted the importance of keeping one's body safe from the effect of restricted movements.

#Shilpashettykundra #shilpashettyworkoutvideos #lockdown #coronavirusupdate