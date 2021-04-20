Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

'It's a disgrace!' UK football fan shares passionate rant on European Super League

This football fan has shared a passionate rant against the European Super League proposal which has rocked the footballing world.

This football fan has shared a passionate rant against the European Super League proposal which has rocked the footballing world.

George Watts, an Arsenal fan known for his burning rants, posted his angry reaction where he claimed the owners of the clubs involved should be put in jail.

"All these owners know nothing about football in this country.

Hundreds of years of derbies, battles, big games, losing to bottom of the league when you're top of the league, all that banter will be gone!

They know nothing about football," Watts is heard saying.

He continues: "Arsenal football club, because I'm an Arsenal fan, we sacked 55 staff while Kronke (Arsenal's owner) and his team are on a Zoom call talking about billions of pounds, it's a disgrace!" The Arsenal fan posted his burning rant on TikTok where it has racked up over 16,000 likes.

