Ramzan 2021: Dates in high demand in Kashmir

People in Kashmir valley are purchasing dates in large quantities as the holy month of Ramzan began last week.

Dates are mostly consumed during Iftar (breaking time of fast).

Rich in protein, dates also have health benefits.

Markets in Srinagar are flooded with different varieties imported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Israel.

Shopkeepers are expecting good profits as they are selling varieties ranging from Rs 300/kg up to Rs 2000/kg.

"Last year we sold nothing, everything was under lockdown, this year with god's grace things look good," said a shopkeeper Suhail Ahmad.

The tropical fruit holds significance in Islamic culture.