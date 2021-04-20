Sturgeon: Scotland's lockdown restrictions to ease on Monday

First minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that coronavirus lockdown restrictions will ease on Monday as planned.

Beer gardens, cafes, shops and gyms will reopen, although hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will also be permitted.

The First Minister also announced funerals and weddings will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people.

Report by THOMASL.

