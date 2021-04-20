U.S. To Designate ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory to 80% Of the World

The spike in COVID-19 has led the U.S. State Department to expand its “do not travel” advisory to about 80 percent of countries worldwide.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
The spike in COVID-19 has led the U.S. State Department to expand its “do not travel” advisory to about 80 percent of countries worldwide.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
The state department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue..
A gold-backed digital asset has been added to one of the world’s largest financial advisory and fintech organisation’s..