Cabinet approves exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by Talcher Fertilisers Ltd

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on April 20 briefed media on the new project approved the Cabinet.

He informed that to help India truly become 'AatmaNirbhar', the Cabinet has approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by Talcher Fertilisers Ltd.

He also informed that the Centre has also approved Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A from Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram and Phase 2B from KR Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction of total length 58 km.

"The total completion cost of the project is ?14,788 crore," added Union Minister Goyal.