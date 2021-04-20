President Idriss Deby, who won a 6th term on Monday, has died of injuries suffered on the frontline, an army spokesman said.
Chad President Idriss Deby has died: Army spokesman
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIODuration: 17:53s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Explore
You might like
More coverage
Chad military says it killed 300 rebels after attempted incursion
Chad military says five government soldiers were also killed as it put down an armed rebellion in the country’s northwest.
Al Jazeera STUDIO