COVID-19: No shortage of beds, says Haryana CM

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on April 20 informed that the state is not dealing with shortage of beds, PPE kits and ventilators in hospitals.

"There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state," he said.

He said that the State Government is taking all measures to curb the COVID-19 infection.

"The total number of active cases in the State has crossed 45,000," informed Khattar.