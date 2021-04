The BULLetin Board: Simple steps to ease anxiety

Kaley: HOW ARE YOU FEELING THISMORNING?YOUR HEART POUNDING A LITTLEBIT.PEOPLE ARE STRESSED OUT FROMTIME TO TIME BUT THINKING ABOUTSTRESS DIFFERENTLY CAN BE LIFECHANGING.SOME OF US LOOK AT EACH NEWANXIETY AS THE ONE THAT MIGHTBREAK US BUT MENTAL HEALTHEXPERTS ARE SAYING THINKING LIKETHIS IS NOT GOING TO HELP.YOU KNEW THAT.AND THEY SHARE TWO EASY WAYS TOCALM FEELINGS OF ANXIETY.FIRST, SAYING IT IS BEST TREATEDBY GIVING YOURSELF A LITTLELOVE.WE NEED TO KNOW WE ARE DOING THEBEST WE CAN AT ALL TIMES, AMENTAL HUG CAN CHANGE THE COURSEOF YOUR DAY.AND THEN FIND REASONS TO BEGRATEFUL EVERY DAY, REMEMBERINGHOW LUCKY YOU ARE FOR SOMETHINGAS SIMPLE AS HAVING THE EYES TOSEE THE SUNRISE OR YOUR EARS TOHEAR THE VOICES OF THE PEOPLEYOU LOVE MOST.THESE TWO THINGS ALONE WILL HELPTO EASE ANXIETY AND PUT IT INPERSPECTIVE.THE BOTTOM LINE HERE, THESEHEALTHCARE EXPERTS SAY THE WORLDIS A TOUGH PLACE, HANDLED BESTBY BEING KIND TO YOURSELF.SOME GOOD VIBES F