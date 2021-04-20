Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Charged for COVID Vaccine

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
Duration: 01:27s 0 shares 2 views
Charged for COVID Vaccine
Charged for COVID Vaccine

Why are some people getting bills and being charged for their COVID vaccine, when it is supposed to be free?

Kim and Vicky go been weretheir COVID-19 shots lastarrived at the clinic theyhad to give an insurance cmy insurance card?

I thougand she says oh it's justAnd Vicki handed over herso I got my shot and a biglater we get the bill a biit said they only owed $11The remainder was then bilthe vaccine is paid for byproviders may charge a smafee that should be coveredor Medicare.

Now even if ytough to know if you'll gefee.

But based on complainit appears most of the issat mass vaccination clinicto pay up to $40 extra perinsurance companies may nothat that this may be occuadds up to a lot of money.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like

More coverage

Centre rejects vaccine shortage charge, accuses Maharashtra of wasting doses

Centre rejects vaccine shortage charge, accuses Maharashtra of wasting doses

HT Digital Content
USE THIS FOR COVID

USE THIS FOR COVID

WTAT
Fees for COVID vaccine shot

Fees for COVID vaccine shot

WCPO Cincinnati