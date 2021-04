Breakaway clubs ‘must live with consequences of their choice’ – Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino warns that clubs involved in the European Super League could face "consequences", as the backlash builds against the deeply divisive plans.

Infantino has leant his support to European football's governing body as it attempts to quash an initiative that threatens its prized Champions League and the health of domestic competitions such as England's Premier League.