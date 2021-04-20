Why more than half of American women are buying themselves a Mother's Day gift

When giving gifts it's the thought that counts, not the occasion — which is why 84% of women have even bought their own gifts for holidays they don't actually celebrate.That's according to a recent survey of 2,000 American women in which 68% declared that they've shopped for their own gifts themselves, most notably for their birthday (73%), Christmas (65%) and Valentine's Day (61%).Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mejuri, the survey revealed that moms are often the ones spoiling themselves for Mother's Day; over half (54%) of all women polled bought themselves a Mother's Day gift, with 40% of these respondents being mothers themselves.