Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: MO, KSU

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:27s 0 shares 1 views
S&P 500 Movers: MO, KSU
S&P 500 Movers: MO, KSU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Kansas City Southern topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.2%.

Year to date, Kansas City Southern registers a 44.6% gain.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Kansas City Southern topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.2%.

Year to date, Kansas City Southern registers a 44.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Altria Group, trading down 6.9%.

Altria Group is showing a gain of 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.9%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 3.9% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

S&P 500 Movers: GM, KSU

S&P 500 Movers: GM, KSU

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kansas City Southern topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500..

Market News Video

Explore

You might like