Thiruvananthapuram hospital runs out of Covishield vaccine

A hospital in Thiruvananthapuram ran out of Covishield vaccine on April 20.

A notice has been put up on the hospital stating that 'Covishield has run out of stock, Covaxin available'.

District secretary of Kerala Nurses Union, Karthik Kumar said, "We only have Covaxin doses.

Those who took Covisheild first have to take the same vaccine.

If it's not available, the whole purpose is lost".

Kerala reported 19,577 new COVID-19, 28 deaths and 3,880 recoveries today.