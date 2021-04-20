Why You Should Add Vinyasa Yoga to Your Exercise Routine

Yoga is a workout forboth the body and mind.Vinyasa yoga, a specific styleof yoga, is all about movement.Vinyasa yoga connects onemovement to each breath.Vinyasa yoga is great for thecardiovascular system because of theemphasis on the breath and movement, Dr. Jackson Roberts.It is also a good choice forbuilding muscle strength.A vinyasa yoga class will start slow,build to a peak, and then slow backdown to a final resting pose