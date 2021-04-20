CDC expanding 'do not travel list' amid pandemic

The state department expanded it's "do not travel" list.
It now includes Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Indonesia, Russia, Mali, Tanzania and several others.
The spike in COVID-19 has led the U.S. State Department to expand its “do not travel” advisory to about 80 percent of countries..
