New Covid antiviral task force created

Boris Johnson has announced the creation of a new antiviral task force to help identify coronavirus cases and deploy new treatments.

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the task force will "search for most promising new medicines and support their development through clinical trials".

He said that such medicines could be made available "as early as the autumn".

