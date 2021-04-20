Oxygen available for 8-10 next hours only: Delhi Deputy CM

As the country is reeling under the threat of coronavirus, shortage of oxygen has become a big concern.

In past few days, Delhi has reported over 20,000 cases.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had already informed that there is shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on April 20 informed that in many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only.

"If more oxygen isn't made available immediately it could affect lives.

No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.