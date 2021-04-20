Boris Johnson has announces new antivirals taskforce

Boris Johnson has said a new Government antivirals taskforce will help identify new medicines for the treatment of Covid-19.The Prime Minister told a Downing Street news conference that they could give confidence to people that the country could “continue on our path towards freedom”.The Janssen vaccine is yet to be approved for use in the UK.The safety committee of the EMA concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine.