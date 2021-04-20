Jennifer Lopez tribute artist credits social media for helping her reach more people

Social media platforms are giving everyday people a chance at super-stardom.
The influencer road can lead to major brand deals with companies or acting and modeling gigs.
But before you switch careers, you have to know your brand.
Social media platforms are giving everyday people a chance at super-stardom.
The influencer road can lead to major brand deals with companies or acting and modeling gigs.
But before you switch careers, you have to know your brand.
“I used to feel like I brought a black cloud into a room; I don’t feel like that now...”
Disappearing into a small..