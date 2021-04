Futuristic robot dog goes for a walk in New York and spooks pedestrians Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:12s 20 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Futuristic robot dog goes for a walk in New York and spooks pedestrians A guy walks his yellow robot dog on a leash around New York City. An onlooker asks if the robot has to pee in this technological terror moment from March 26.

A guy walks his yellow robot dog on a leash around New York City. An onlooker asks if the robot has to pee in this technological terror moment from March 26.

Explore