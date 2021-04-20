Jury resumes deliberations in Derek Chauvin murder trial

The jury has begun deliberations over Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
CNN’s Sara Sidner reports live from Minneapolis with the latest.
Tuesday morning jurors continue to deliberate the evidence for and against Derek Chauvin in his murder trial.
Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis calling for Derek Chauvin's conviction, Jason DeRusha reports (4:59). WCCO..